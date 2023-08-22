BREAKING
Renovation and expansion of Bognor Regis cafe at West Park in Aldwick

Public toilets could be removed during renovation and expansion of a Bognor Regis cafe, according to recently submitted plans.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:43 BST

The plans are for West Park Cafe on Silverston Avenue, Aldwick, to expand into the public toilet block, creating more customer seating, larger food storage and prep space, external bin storage, an office and conversion of the roof to a terrace seating area – potentially renaming it the Oasis Cafe.

The terrace will be accessed by a stairway behind the cafe, and the cafe will retain two unisex bathroom stalls and one disabled stall inside on the ground floor.

Plans include external renovations to the building, building a wooden overhang topped with solar panels, new windows and doors, and outside seating areas.

One resident objected, saying she was in support of the idea, but asked if there was an intention to replace the lost public toilets, as they said otherwise Bognor Regis Pier would currently be the next closest option.

Visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with reference code AW/177/23/PL.

