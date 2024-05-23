Residents and visitors invited to join Steyning Farmers Market in celebrating its 25th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and visitors are invited to join Steyning Farmers Market in celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To mark this exciting milestone, June’s market – which will be held at Steyning High Street Car Park on Saturday, June 1 from 9am to 1pm – is set to be an extra special event supported by funding from Horsham District Council.

On the day, over 35 fabulous producers will be selling a fantastic array of products ranging from fresh produce, baked goods, deli items and condiments, to coffees, teas, spirits, beers, and wines as well as dog treats, flowers, wood carvings and more.

There will also be the chance to sample cocktails and juices made using products available at the market, on a local juicing bicycle. Throughout the morning there will be entertainment from Piers Clark and Lou.

Whilst enjoying the stalls and music, those visiting the market can delight in a slice of anniversary cake which will be cut for sharing at around 11am.

There will also be the chance for some lucky winners to walk away with market vouchers and special anniversary tote bags will be available to win, by following clues around the High Street, or buy with proceeds going to Steyning Area First Responders.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy and Place Councillor Ruth Fletcher said: “Celebrating 25 years of trading is an amazing achievement for Steyning Farmers Market.

“Markets are a great opportunity for the public to buy locally direct from growers, makers, and producers, with the chance to understand a bit more about where their food comes from and how it’s made.

“I am pleased we are supporting this event in Steyning as part of our continued collaboration with markets across the District.”

With 25 years under its belt, Steyning’s monthly market has a wonderful story behind it. The first market was in June 1999, started by Steyning & District Business Chamber in collaboration with local farmers Derek and Vicki Crush. Their aim was to support local farmers and producers, giving them a platform to sell their produce to the local community.

The first market had just six stalls, offering vegetables, flowers, cakes, eggs and savouries and the Crush’s veg stall was sold out regularly by 11am, so they knew they were onto a winner.

As word spread, other traders were keen to join and the range of produce gradually grew to include other products such as meat, fish, bread, pies, and fruit.

From small beginnings the market has gone from strength to strength, taking place on the first Saturday of every month in Steyning High Street Car Park.

In collaboration with the Chamber and a group of local volunteers, Derek and Vicki Crush continued to run the market until 2017 when their daughter Louise Crush took over management.

Louise said: “Over the 25 years of the market, we have made many friends, had a lot of laughs, said goodbyes to those moving on to new or bigger ventures, and those we have lost, but we are always there ready to welcome new people to our thriving market.

“I hope to see you all there to celebrate with us on June 1.”

Find out more about Steyning Farmer’s Market on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SteyningFarmersMarket.