Residents object to ‘enormous, unsightly’ 5G mast proposed for Eastbourne suburb

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, the mast would go up in Dukes Drive.

The plans say: “H3G (Three) is committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services. High-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The proposed location of a new mast shown above with assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental.”

Objections to 5G mast in Eastbourne (photo from EBC)

Residents have objected to the plans and feel like they’ve been kept in the dark.

C Pyemont, from Cliff Road, said the location of the proposal should change.

She said: “Surely it would be better to situate the mast further away from the school concerned and more in the heart of the Meads village - maybe nearer the University of Brighton campus where it would benefit more of the public in a less intrusive way.”

On top of this, she said residents in Cliff Road were not informed and only found out from the Meads Community Association on August 9.

Suzie Tomkins, from the Holywell Conservation Area Group, said: “This location is within the bounds of a designated Conservation Area.

“I live nearby in Meads but I have not been notified of this proposal – have you?”

She’s worries this mast would serve as a ‘thin end of a wedge for further commercial development of the Downs’.

Ms Tompkins says there’s no physical notices around to inform residents and called the proposal an ‘enormous, unsightly commercial construction’.