Residents show support for London Gatwick growth plans, according to new survey

Eighty per cent of residents across the South East – who expressed a preference - support London Gatwick’s plans for growth, according to a new YouGov poll.

The survey of more than 2000 people across Sussex, Surrey, Kent and Croydon is the fourth in a row to show that four out of five South East residents continue to support the airport’s plans to bring the Northern Runway into routine use, which will see passenger numbers grow to 75m by the late 2030s.

In the latest survey, residents said new jobs (76%), the economic boost (73%), new investment and business (69%) and new international connections (73%) were all important factors of London Gatwick’s growth plans.

Younger age groups support the airport’s plans most, with 89% of 18- to 34-year-olds who expressed an opinion in favour, followed by 79% of 35- to 54-year-olds, and 75% of residents aged 55 or over.

The airport’s plans are currently being considered by government and – if approved - will inject £1bn into the region’s economy every year and support 14,000 new jobs.

London Gatwick’s Northern Runway is currently used as a taxiway or a runway for emergencies.

If approved, the airport’s plans would bring it into daily use alongside its Main Runway for departing aircraft, without major disruption.

Stewart Wingate, CEO, London Gatwick said: “This new polling demonstrates how positively people across the region people view our Northern Runway plans.

“Most recognise the important economic role the airport plays generating new business opportunities and prosperity.

“Our shovel-ready plans will provide a huge boost in terms of economic benefits, jobs and connectivity – clearly factors that are of primary importance to people across the South East, whether they are thinking in the medium term or further into the future.”

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,031 adults living in Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Croydon. Fieldwork was undertaken between November 12 to December 2, 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of adults in Kent, Sussex, Surrey and Croydon (aged 18+).

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future. The airport’s planning application to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use has been independently reviewed by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), which has submitted its recommendation to the Secretary of State.

A decision is expected in early 2025. London Gatwick’s low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.