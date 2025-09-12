Restaurant in Eastbourne town centre listed for sale for £640,000

A restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has been listed for sale for £640,000.

Athens Restaurant, on Terminus Road, has been listed for sale by Milestone Sales & Lettings.

The restaurant, which has been family owned and operated almost 60 years, offers both a restaurant on the ground floor and residential spaces above according to the listing.

The listing states: "Nestled on Terminus Road in Eastbourne, just a stone's throw away from the picturesque beach, this remarkable investment opportunity boasts unparalleled allure. The property encompasses a versatile building structure, featuring a thriving restaurant on the ground floor complemented by residential spaces above.

"The residential portion of the building consists of a spacious three-bedroom maisonette, offering comfortable living quarters, while also providing access to a self-contained apartment. This unique layout presents multiple options for potential buyers, who may choose to maintain the current configuration or explore the possibility of dividing the spaces into separate, self-contained units.

"For entrepreneurs seeking an integrated lifestyle, the property offers the rare advantage of allowing owners to seamlessly balance both professional and personal pursuits. Whether it's operating the restaurant business on the ground floor while residing in the upper residential quarters, or opting for a complete separation of uses, the flexibility inherent in this property caters to a diverse range of preferences and aspirations.

"Beyond its functional versatility, the property's prime location on Terminus Road ensures a steady stream of foot traffic and high visibility, enhancing its investment appeal. With the beach mere yards away, the intrinsic allure of coastal living adds an irresistible charm to this already enticing opportunity.

“In summary, this property represents an exceptional investment proposition, characterized by its prime location, versatile layout, and potential for both commercial and residential utilization. Whether you're an astute investor or an aspiring entrepreneur looking to carve out your niche in Eastbourne's vibrant landscape, this offering promises an exciting venture with endless possibilities.”