Restaurant serving Turkish cuisine in Burgess Hill applies for premises licence to sell alcohol

Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:38 BST
A restaurant in Burgess Hill has applied for a Premises Licence to sell alcohol, according to a public notice.

A notice on publicnoticeportal.uk said: “An application has been made by Prestige Gastronomy Ltd to the Licensing Authority for Mid Sussex District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at: Yaprak, 25-27 Station Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9DE.”

The restaurant is known for serving Turkish Cuisine and its website says meals are prepared with ‘carefully selected ingredients and special recipes’. Visit yaprakburgesshill.co.uk.

The public notice said: “The application includes proposals for the following: i) Sale of Alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, ii) Late Night Refreshment.”

Yaprak at 25-27 Station Road in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Yaprak at 25-27 Station Road in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

It said the register for the Licensing Authority for Mid Sussex District Council is at Mid Sussex District Council in Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath. People can view the application by appointment.

The public notice added: “Responsible Authorities or other persons may make representations during the period up to and including 25th September 2025. All representations shall be made in writing to The Licensing Officer at Mid Sussex District Council, Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1SS, or by email to [email protected].

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

