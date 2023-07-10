From new restaurants to pop-up retailers, here’s a glance at the latest business headlines in Chichester.

The district council’s pop-up shop scheme has seen the arrival of a new vegan retailer in the city — The Home Spa opened in Crane Street this week where owner Naomi Harris will be selling a range of sustainable products until September.

Naomi set up The Home Spa in Selsey originally but said she was happy to be in the city: “Even though we had plenty of interest in Selsey, we also have many customers who travel from Chichester to come and see us so this should be a great opportunity for the business to get more exposure, recognition, and experience in a busier high street.”

South Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Fans of Italian food, rejoice! A planning application submitted in recent weeks is hoping to turn an empty betting shop in The Ridgeway into a new takeaway called ‘Pecorino’.

If successful, the premises would operate from 9am to 10pm seven days a week. They also include plans for an extraction system and signage on the shop front.

An established an popular café has extended its hours to open as a bistro this week. Luckes in North Street began its evening offering on Friday (July 7) where it showed off a new menu burstng with fresh fish, vegetarian and vegan plates and other locally sources produce.

Owner Melanie Luckes told Sussex World she was excited to open with the new menu and hoped it would bring something new to the city.

She told Sussex World: "There will be a cocktail happy hour and we will go from lunch straight into our new evening bistro menu.

"I have taken a view that there is a place for fabulous food that is fresh and tasty and not overpriced.

"I have always loved fresh fish, and there will also be a small amount of meat and some lovely vegetarian and vegan items as well.”

The owner of high street chain Boots announced plans to shut 300 of its stores across the country. The branches affected are not yet known, but are believed to be shops with others nearby.

A spokesperson for Boots said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”