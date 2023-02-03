Edit Account-Sign Out
The Mermaid Inn in Mermaid Street, Rye

REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in East Sussex

From pubs and steakhouses to Thai restaurants...

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 9:27am

The top ten most booked restaurants in East Sussex have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a top ten most booked list.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in East Sussex, according to OpenTable.

1. Bill's in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Bill's in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

2. The Crown in All Saints' Street, Hastings

The Crown in All Saints' Street, Hastings

Photo: Google Maps

3. Thai Marina in The Waterfront, Eastbourne

Thai Marina in The Waterfront, Eastbourne

Photo: S Potter/National World

4. The Hatch Inn in Coleman's Hatch, Hartfield

The Hatch Inn in Coleman's Hatch, Hartfield

Photo: Google Maps

