REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in East Sussex
From pubs and steakhouses to Thai restaurants...
By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 9:27am
The top ten most booked restaurants in East Sussex have been revealed.
Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a top ten most booked list.
Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in East Sussex, according to OpenTable.
Page 1 of 3