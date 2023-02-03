Edit Account-Sign Out
REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in West Sussex

From high street hot spots to cosy country pubs, here are the ten most booked restaurants in West Sussex.

By Joe Stack
2 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 1:35pm

Data compiled by table booking website OpenTable reveals which of the county’s eateries are the toughest to grab a seat at.

According to the site, here are the top ten ‘Diners' Choice Winners’ in West Sussex:

1. The Ivy.jpg

The Ivy in Chichester tops the list

Photo: The Ivy

2. The Ivy.jpg

The Ivy Brasserie, while a relative newcomer to Chichester having opened in the city last year, has soared to the top of this list with 124 bookings today alone.

Photo: Cont

3. Bill's Horsham.jpg

Horsham's Bill's comes in second - thanks to its great food and location in the town's historic town hall, receiving 57 bookings today

Photo: Steve Cobb

4. Bill's Chichester

In third place is another Bill's restaurant with a cracking location - this time in Chichester's Buttermarket building in North Street.

Photo: Joe Stack

