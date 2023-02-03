From high street hot spots to cosy country pubs, here are the ten most booked restaurants in West Sussex.
Data compiled by table booking website OpenTable reveals which of the county’s eateries are the toughest to grab a seat at.
According to the site, here are the top ten ‘Diners' Choice Winners’ in West Sussex:
The Ivy in Chichester tops the list
The Ivy Brasserie, while a relative newcomer to Chichester having opened in the city last year, has soared to the top of this list with 124 bookings today alone.
Horsham's Bill's comes in second - thanks to its great food and location in the town's historic town hall, receiving 57 bookings today
4. Bill's Chichester
In third place is another Bill's restaurant with a cracking location - this time in Chichester's Buttermarket building in North Street.
