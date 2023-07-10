Rivervale and Russell Martin Foundation announce new partnership in Brighton

The collaboration between Rivervale and the Russell Martin Foundation signifies a shared commitment to empowering young individuals and creating opportunities for their personal and educational development.

Brighton based motor retailer and service centre, Rivervale, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Russell Martin Foundation, a renowned charitable organisation dedicated to improving the lives of young people through sports and education. The partnership will see Rivervale become the Official Vehicle Partner for the next two years.

The collaboration between Rivervale and the Russell Martin Foundation signifies a shared commitment to empowering young individuals and creating opportunities for their personal and educational development. By providing reliable transportation and vehicle maintenance, Rivervale will support the foundation's efforts to reach more young people in need, enabling them to participate in various sports programs, educational activities, and community initiatives.

This sponsorship not only highlights Rivervale's dedication to giving back to the community but also strengthens its position as a socially responsible organisation.

Vince Pemberton CEO of Rivervale with Dr Alan Sanders CEO of Russell Martin Foundation

Commenting on the collaboration, Vince Pemberton, CEO of Rivervale, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to join forces with the Russell Martin Foundation and support their remarkable work in transforming the lives of young people within the local community of Brighton and Hove, plus the surround areas. At Rivervale, we believe in the power of partnerships and are proud to leverage our expertise in vehicle leasing and management to contribute to the foundation's impactful initiatives. Together, we will make a meaningful difference and inspire positive change in the lives of countless individuals."