NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Rivervale and Russell Martin Foundation announce new partnership in Brighton

The collaboration between Rivervale and the Russell Martin Foundation signifies a shared commitment to empowering young individuals and creating opportunities for their personal and educational development.
By Ben FeldmanContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST

Brighton based motor retailer and service centre, Rivervale, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the Russell Martin Foundation, a renowned charitable organisation dedicated to improving the lives of young people through sports and education. The partnership will see Rivervale become the Official Vehicle Partner for the next two years.

The collaboration between Rivervale and the Russell Martin Foundation signifies a shared commitment to empowering young individuals and creating opportunities for their personal and educational development. By providing reliable transportation and vehicle maintenance, Rivervale will support the foundation's efforts to reach more young people in need, enabling them to participate in various sports programs, educational activities, and community initiatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This sponsorship not only highlights Rivervale's dedication to giving back to the community but also strengthens its position as a socially responsible organisation.

Most Popular
Vince Pemberton CEO of Rivervale with Dr Alan Sanders CEO of Russell Martin FoundationVince Pemberton CEO of Rivervale with Dr Alan Sanders CEO of Russell Martin Foundation
Vince Pemberton CEO of Rivervale with Dr Alan Sanders CEO of Russell Martin Foundation

Commenting on the collaboration, Vince Pemberton, CEO of Rivervale, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to join forces with the Russell Martin Foundation and support their remarkable work in transforming the lives of young people within the local community of Brighton and Hove, plus the surround areas. At Rivervale, we believe in the power of partnerships and are proud to leverage our expertise in vehicle leasing and management to contribute to the foundation's impactful initiatives. Together, we will make a meaningful difference and inspire positive change in the lives of countless individuals."

Dr Alan Sanders, CEO of the Russell Martin Foundation, expressed gratitude for the support from Rivervale, stating, "I am delighted to have Rivervale as the Russell Martin Foundation’s official vehicle partner. Rivervale have a long-established record of supporting community charities and I know they have an outstanding record in this area. We look forward to developing this partnership as we extend our provision across Sussex".

Related topics:Russell Martin FoundationBrightonSussexHove