Rivervale expands its portfolio with the acquisition of 1st Choice Vehicle Finance

Rivervale, a leading name in the vehicle leasing industry, proudly announces the successful acquisition of 1st Choice Vehicle Finance based in Eastbourne, marking its third strategic move since the management buyout in 2022.

1st Choice Vehicle Finance, a leasing brokerage based in Eastbourne will add another layer of dynamism to Rivervale's growth trajectory, reinforcing its commitment to providing unparalleled services in the automotive and vehicle financing sector. This tactical move kick-starts 2024 on an exceptionally positive note, further solidifying Rivervale's position as a market leader.

Neil Chapman, Rivervale Chairman, expresses his excitement: "We are thrilled to welcome 1st Choice Vehicle Finance into the Rivervale family. This is a testament to our commitment to offering a diverse range of services and enhancing the overall customer experience. We look forward to integrating the strengths of 1st Choice into our operations, driving innovation and excellence."

Vince Pemberton, Rivervale CEO, emphasises the group’s strategic plan: "Bringing 1st Choice Vehicle Finance into the fold aligns perfectly with our vision of being the UK’s most trusted vehicle provider. Neill has a vast amount of motor trade experience particularly in the vehicle leasing sector that will be a great addition to the Rivervale Management team.”

Left to Right: Neil Chapman, Neill Cole & Vince Pemberton

Neill Cole, Director of 1st Choice Vehicle Finance, shares his perspective: "We are excited about the possibilities that joining forces with Rivervale unlocks for 1st Choice Vehicle Finance. This marks a new chapter for us, and we are eager to leverage Rivervale's resources and expertise to enhance our offerings and better serve our customers."

After undergoing a successful rebrand in 2023, Rivervale are reinforcing their commitment to Making Motoring Manageable with further plans to be announced in 2024.