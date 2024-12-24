Rock legend of The Who is celebrating the success of Lakedown Brewery

State of the Art Brewing Equipment

Roger Daltrey and his family say the brewery is providing much-needed hospitality for the local farming community.

Together with their dad, Daltrey's sons and sons-in-law have created a new brewery and tap room on land in Burwash. Lakedown is situated next to the singer's original business enterprise, Lakedown Trout Fishery.

The family started a brewery in Uckfield and then shared a site in Blackboys before constructing their own state-of-the-art brewery on the estate off Swife Lane. And they held the Lakedown Tap Room's first open day and tasting session last Saturday, just in time for the build-up to Christmas.

Serving customers were son-in-law Chris Rule and son Jamie Daltrey who explained the thinking behind the local enterprise. Jamie said: "We've had nothing but praise locally, particularly from farmers living around here who really appreciate the chance to come along and have a beer in the evening."

Jamie Daltrey and Chris Rule

The Taproom is open for drinks and charcuterie snacks in the afternoon from midweek to the weekend. It is also open from noon until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday, December 30 and 31.

Christ explained: "We brew a huge variety of different beers, some with a US influence, but all are made from local ingredients including our own spring water. Sometimes when I sample beers in a pub I can taste the water that's been used and it's not always pleasant. We've also just introduced Sound AF, an alcohol free, gluten free and vegan pale ale, coming in at 0.5%."

Their dad has been a long-term supporter of support for young and old in nearby Heathfield. He opened the town's Men's Shed two years ago and has long pestered local authorities for a suitable place for the young people of the community to meet. He said: "Years ago, when I was driving through Heathfield I was shocked to see youngsters sleeping in bus shelters or shop doorways. I would really like to think we could do so much more."

In 2025 the town will have its own new Youth Centre, built thanks to £5m Government and County Council funding.