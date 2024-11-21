Roddy New Homes celebrates a successful 2024 with major milestones.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roddy New Homes, one of the UK’s premier house builders, is celebrating a landmark year of progress, culminating in three significant milestones to round off 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These achievements reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality new homes developed with sustainable materials that enhance communities across the southeast.

First, the much-anticipated three-bedroom show home at Roddy New Homes' Hoo Farm development will officially open on Saturday, November 23. The company is offering to pay the stamp duty for any visitor who reserves a Roddy New home during the launch weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the charming village of Minster, Hoo Farm is a development of larger-than-average two and three-bedroom homes surrounded by picturesque countryside. The homes boast easy access to a range of essential amenities, nearby towns and cities, and excellent transport links.

One of th eproperties at Roddy New Homes' Ironlatch development

The following week, on Saturday, November 30, Roddy New Homes is hosting a special open day to give prospective buyers an exclusive glimpse of the coastal community and new show home at its Ironlatch development in St Leonards-on-Sea, where its partners - bespoke land and new homes consultancy Hilden Management - will also be in attendance to offer personalised house-moving advice to attendees.

Roddy New Homes will then end the year with one final event at its recently unveiled Wilkes Field development in Cranbrook, Kent, inviting visitors to attend the launch of its show home on Saturday, December 14.

Situated in the heart of Cranbrook, the show home features two spacious bedrooms, one with an ensuite, an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, and a wide variety of top-of-the-range fixtures and fittings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkes Field consists of 27 newly built and energy-efficient one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. It is ideally located in the centre of Cranbrook, just a short distance from the South Coast and several larger towns including Royal Tunbridge Wells.

Reflecting on 2024’s achievements, John Roddy, Managing Director of Roddy New Homes, said: "This year has been truly transformative for Roddy New Homes - from launching new developments and expanding our senior management team to welcoming homeowners into vibrant new communities, we’ve seen tremendous progress and we can't wait to capitalise on it and continue to build momentum in the new year.

"The launches of our Hoo Farm and Wilkes Field show homes, as well as the success of our Ironlatch development, reflect our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction and, as we look ahead to 2025, we remain dedicated to building homes that meet the needs of our customers and enhance the places they call home.

"Whether you're looking for your first home, a new start for your family or are downsizing, there's a Roddy New home for everyone. And with the changes to stamp duty coming into effect early next year, now is the perfect time for anyone looking to make their budget go as far as possible to purchase their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And because we're dedicated to making the house-buying process as straightforward as possible, we're currently offering to help customers sell their existing properties and pay their agency fees when they reserve one of our homes!"