Rolls-Royce completes new circular footpath route for local community

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to announce the opening of a new permissive footpath completing a long-term programme of improvements to ancient rights of way. The route serves the villages adjoining the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. Councillor Jeremy Hunt, West Sussex County Council, was the guest of honour during a ceremonial walk, hosted by Werner Lulay, Director of Finance at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, to mark the official opening of the newly opened footpath.

“We have always considered ourselves part of the local community, and actively seek out opportunities to be a good neighbour and bring tangible benefits to the surrounding area. Opening this new permissive footpath is the culmination of a year-long project to improve access and infrastructure, as part of our commitment to supporting the wider ‘green travel’ agenda. For the first time in living memory, these historic rights of way are now fully accessible to everyone, all year round, and provide a real, practical alternative to the car for short journeys between the villages, including walking children to and from school. It’s been our privilege and pleasure to undertake these improvements, and we’re grateful to the Parish and County Councils, and local residents, for their support and enthusiasm throughout.” Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Running parallel to an existing bridleway, the new footpath connects two historic rights of way – Footpaths 416 and 417 – for the first time, to create a ‘clean boots’ circular walk around Westhampnett and the Home of Rolls-Royce. Over the past year, both footpaths have been comprehensively upgraded to provide year-round, all-weather access. Prior to these improvements, they were narrow, badly overgrown and so muddy as to be all-but impassable in wet weather.

Footpath 416, linking the villages of Westerton and Westhampnett, was opened in August 2024 following resurfacing to coincide with the start of the new academic year. Similar works to widen, resurface and landscape Footpath 417 were completed in December 2024, and inaugurated by local Chichester MP, Jess Fuller-Brown. Both footpaths have already proved popular with local residents, particularly children attending The March CE Primary School in Westhampnett, as well as their families, and visitors exploring this beautiful corner of West Sussex.

Werner Lulay, Director of Finance at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Councillor Jeremy Hunt, West Sussex County Council walking on Footpath 417.

The improvements to the existing footpaths, and the creation of the new link, have all been instigated and funded by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, in close consultation with Westhampnett Parish Council and West Sussex County Council.