Rolls-Royce extends application deadline for 2022 Apprenticeship programme

Applications for 2022 apprenticeship scheme will now close on Sunday, March 13, 2022 where a record 37 places available, up 15% on 2021.

There are opportunities across all departments, combining paid hands-on training and part-time formal education leading to nationally recognised qualifications, including degrees.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successful candidates will join in August 2022, for two to four years.

"The increased number of places we're able to offer on our apprenticeship scheme this year reflects the sustained success of our business. Following our record year in 2021, we have an unprecedented number of client commissions worldwide; we are also actively preparing for production of our new electric car, Spectre. We are investing today in the amazing young people whose skills, talents, commitment and enthusiasm will shape our company for years to come."

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is extending the deadline for those seeking places on its apprenticeship programme for 2022. Applications will now remain open until Sunday, March 13.

The change gives prospective candidates additional time to secure one of 37 coveted places on the programme, which is regarded as one of the most comprehensive, prestigious and rewarding in the UK.

The 2022 intake will be the largest since the scheme's inception in 2006, representing a 15% increase on the previous record, set in 2020. It follows the company's sustained success, culminating in its highest-ever annual sales in 2021, and unprecedented demand for all Rolls-Royce models in markets worldwide.

Successful candidates will join the company in the summer, spending two to four years at the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood combining paid work and training with part-time study at local colleges and universities. Opportunities remain available in manufacturing departments including assembly (including technical assembly), woodshop, surface finish, leathershop (including industrial sewing), parts quality and total vehicle quality management; there are also openings in commercial, support and administrative roles.

Mr Müller-Ötvös said, "The pandemic's impact on young peoples’ education, exam preparation, university experience and employment prospects is leading more of them to seriously consider apprenticeships for the first time this year. We want to give as many as possible the space and time they need to weigh up their options and put together a strong application. We're already looking forward to starting the selection process and meeting our stars of the future."

Candidates for all Apprentice positions should apply online at: