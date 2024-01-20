Applications for the 2024 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Apprenticeship Programme are now open, the company has confirmed. Part of the Rolls-Royce Future Talent programme, which also includes Internships and Graduate Placements, the Apprenticeship scheme has run every year since 2006 and is one of the most respected and prestigious of its kind in the UK. It offers successful candidates unrivalled practical training and professional development, working alongside experienced specialists at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Chichester. In addition to their work-based training, Apprentices gain nationally recognised qualifications through further and higher education providers around the local area.

Demand for places is always high, so early registration is strongly recommended. Visit: http://www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers or email [email protected]

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose Home is at Chichester, West Sussex, invites applications for its 2024 Apprenticeship programme. Photo: Gary Shipton

Mark Adams, Director of Human Resources, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “The Rolls-Royce Apprenticeships scheme is one of the most respected and prestigious of its kind in the country. We're looking for people interested in administration, support and commercial roles as well as craft and manufacturing, so you don't need to be a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) specialist to apply – but if you are, this is definitely one of the best places in the world to pursue your interest in engineering and technology.

"With qualifications available from Level 2 right up to Level 6, we have Apprenticeships suitable for everyone; from those leaving school at 16, to those seeking an alternative to a traditional university course. We look forward to receiving applications and meeting prospective candidates over the coming weeks.”

This year, the company is offering Level 2 Apprenticeships – particularly suitable for those leaving school after GCSEs – in the Interior Trim Centre, Technical Assembly, Sewing, Interior Surface Centre and Robot Operations. There are also Level 3 (A-level equivalent) opportunities in Milling Machining, Exterior Surface Centre and Assembly Test & Finish.

For those seeking an alternative to the traditional university route after A-levels, Level 6 Degree Apprenticeships are available in technical areas including Digitalisation, Product Development, Technical Planning, Quality and Production Control and Assembly Quality.

Rolls-Royce is keen to emphasise that it has Apprenticeships suitable for people with a wide range of prior experience, interests and educational backgrounds. As well as catering for those keen to pursue STEAM careers, the company is looking for candidates interested in commercial, administrative and non-production roles. This year, for example, it is recruiting at Level 3 in Logistics, and for Level 6 Degree Apprenticeships in Marketing Regional Sales & Business.

At the end of their initial training, Apprentices may be invited to extend their time at Goodwood and study for more advanced qualifications. Candidates who attain consistently high standards throughout their training may be offered a permanent job with the company.

This year’s application window is now open. Candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as places are limited and demand is always extremely high. The deadline to apply for each role varies, with some closing as early as 25 February. The company may also close applications for particular roles early if it has already received sufficient applications before the final closing date.

In 2023, as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrated 20 years at its Goodwood site, it sold more motor cars than ever before in marque’s 119-year history with 6,032 delivered to clients around the world.

The company created a further 180 new jobs at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Chichester; and new investment was announced to increase capabilities for electric vehicle production, Bespoke commissions and future growth in Coachbuild activities. A planning application for extension at Goodwood site was submitted in late summer 2023.

Chris Brownridge, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said: “2023 was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio. It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, ‘all-electric’ strategy for future model development and production.

"The record level of Bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else.

