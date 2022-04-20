Rother council confirms purchase of former Sainsbury’s site

The district council recently completed the purchase of a site in Buckhurst Place, which has been occupied by Sainsbury’s since it was built in the mid-1970s.
The acquisition was part of a Property Investment Strategy aimed at supporting the council’s objectives to promote economic growth within Rother, as well as contributing to its finances.
The leader of Rother District Council, Cllr Doug Oliver, said: “This is an important site in the centre of Bexhill which we will continue to rent to Sainsbury’s on a fully repairing lease.
“Buying this site gives us influence in the future of the area with the valuable option for future regeneration should circumstances allow.”
More news: