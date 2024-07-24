Route 1 Fitness crowned 2024 West Sussex Gym of the Year by UK Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Route 1 Fitness, a specialist semi-private coaching gym in Crawley, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the West Sussex Gym of the Year Award from the 2024 UK Business Awards.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and leadership of owners Anna Banton and Dawn Humphrey, who have transformed the gym since taking over in 2022.

Faced with the challenge of rescuing the business from the brink of liquidation, previous members turned coaches Anna and Dawn took on the mission to not only save Route 1 Fitness but to make it a thriving and friendly fitness community in Manor Royal, Crawley. Since taking over, their investment in rejuvenating the gym space, expanding the gyms offering and developing a community-centric approach has paid off, with Route 1 Fitness now recognised as the leading gym in the region.

"Winning the West Sussex Gym of the Year award is a really proud moment for us and a reflection of the incredible effort put in by our entire team and the ongoing support of our member community," said Anna. "Our vision was to create a space where people feel motivated, supported, and part of a community, and this award is proof that we have achieved that."

Route 1 Fitness Owner - Anna Banton

Unlike mainstream gyms, Route 1 Fitness specialises in semi-private coaching, offering personalised training, nutrition guidance and much more, all in a supportive group environment. They provide a down-to-earth approach and a multi-qualified coaching team with expertise in everything from pre and postnatal coaching to Olympic lifting and Hyrox. This unique approach has not only set them apart from other gyms but has also grown a loyal and growing member base. The gym’s commitment to community building, professional development of coaches, and holistic fitness solutions has been instrumental in earning this award.

"Our success is rooted in the passion and dedication of our coaches and members. We have created a family here at Route 1 Fitness, and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised on such a great level. We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and excellence." said owner Anna.

