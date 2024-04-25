Rubix VT joins forces with specialist IT and print services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now clients of all three Sussex businesses will benefit from this collaboration, offering an integration of IT, telecoms and print solutions.

Brighton-based Rubix VT decided to team up with Extech Cloud in Burgess Hill and MPS Group in Crawley to ensure phones, computers and print services can all work together seamlessly.

Nick Poyner, managing director at Rubix VT said: “Clients have often asked us if we can provide print management and IT services, so a partnership with the region’s leading providers just made sense.

“We will all be referring and recommending our clients to the services we offer, delivering better solutions and also growing our respective businesses.

“We’re looking forward to working together to deliver industry-leading telecoms and IT solutions, alongside top-notch print services for our customers.”

Rubix VT provides telecoms services across the South East to businesses including call centres, GPs, pharmacies and dental services, estate agencies, recruitment agencies and financial services.

Extech Cloud is an experienced IT support company and a designated Microsoft Solutions Partner, which delivers IT support, cloud solutions, cyber security, VOIP and more.

Andrew Hookway, managing director at Extech Cloud, said: “Our key strength is IT Cloud solutions, however for our products to perform effectively and efficiently, our clients require robust and reliable telecommunications.

“Rubix VT are a client of ours and we already have several clients in common too, therefore the decision was straightforward.

“As a business which strongly believes in a ‘customer first strategy’, selecting the right partner is paramount to fulfilling this strategic objective, enabling our clients to continue to rest assured that we have their business interests at heart at all times. This move will benefit our clients and aid the success of our businesses - a positive outcome for everyone involved.”

Mike Short, director, MPS Group, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Rubix VT and Extech Cloud to be able to offer our clients strong support for all their telecom and IT support requirements.

“It’s vital for us to have the infrastructure in place to support our clients with these services, and there isn’t anyone else we could think of that we would rather partner with.

“MPS Group can offer a single spend solution to businesses and work with our clients on anything from their branded workwear, print collateral, promotional merchandise, cleaning and hygiene chemicals and signage.

“Partnering with Rubix VT and Extech Cloud strengthens our position in the market and gives us an added edge when working with our clients to provide them with an even more enhanced service.”

