Rugby club commemorates Lions Origin Club status with Howden Hove

Brighton College Rugby Club has commemorated its Lions Origin Club status with local insurance broker Howden Hove.

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is backing community level activities and supporting the grassroots game via Lions Origin Clubs. These are clubs where every Lion through the years has begun their rugby journey.

The club, which recently took home the Howden Rosslyn Park 7s U18 cup, celebrated their legacy with Howden colleagues from the Hove branch presenting a plaque to celebrate the club’s connection to The British & Irish Lions, rooted in the career of Marcus Smith.

Smith took up rugby at the age of seven while living in Singapore, first playing for Centaurs RFC, before his family settled in Brighton. He earned a sensational late call-up to Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions squad in South Africa in 2021 and has headed down under for his second Tour.

Rebecca Williams, Branch Manager at Howden Hove said: “It was an honour to meet with Nick Buoy and the winning team from Howden Rosslyn Park 7s U18 cup, to present a plaque that symbolises their contribution to the sport and their pivotal role in developing rugby legends.

“Brighton College is one of 600 Origin Clubs that Howden Insurance is celebrating, as part of our commitment to supporting British rugby’s legacy. This partnership has never been just a name on a shirt – it's about celebrating the deep-rooted history teams such as Brighton College that have shaped the game and produced incredible players like Marcus Smith.

“A huge thank you to everyone at the club, and congratulations again on both your Lions Origin Club status and many years of shaping rugby in East Sussex and Britain.”

Nick Buoy, Director of Rugby at Brighton College, said: “We are delighted at Brighton College to be awarded the commemorative British & Irish Lions plaque, be recognised as a Lions Origin Club and look forward to creating a closer relationship with Howden over the coming seasons.

“Like Howden Insurance we are committed to our local area and community. We work hard to provide a fantastic environment for all our pupils especially on the sports fields. This year at the College over 1,000 pupils have played a competitive sports fixtures including over 350 playing rugby! Our current pupils, staff and parents are all excited to watch the Howden-backed Lions 'down under' this summer, especially Old Brightonian Marcus Smith.”

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden is committed to being a force for good in rugby communities across the UK and Ireland, supporting the sport’s growth and sustainability from grassroots to the professional level.

Howden offers expert insurance broking services tailored to the needs of rugby clubs and individuals alike. From personal lines to clubhouse insurance, Howden provides comprehensive coverage that helps clubs focus on what they do best—nurturing talent and fostering a love for the game.

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local Hove branch a ring or visit in person and speak with a member of the team. For more information about Brighton College visit Unbeaten in Rugby | Brighton College.