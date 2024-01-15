Rustington care home to host The Big Dementia Conversation in Littlehampton

​​A care home in Rustington is calling on local people to take part in a national conversation to learn more about dementia.

Darlington Court care home in Rustington

Care UK’s Darlington Court, in The Leas, off Station Road, is hosting a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

The Dementia Café, with entertainment and refreshments on offer, will be held at Creative Heart Café, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, on Thursday, March 1, from 2pm to 3.30pm, and it will be run by Darlington Court as a safe social space for people living with dementia.

In addition, people in the area can also visit a newly-launched online advice hub, which a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Visit careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation to find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative.

Diane Tapp, customer relations manager at Darlington Court, said: “Dementia affects millions of lives every year, not just those diagnosed but also their families and friends. We understand how difficult it can be navigating the changes that come when caring for a loved one living with dementia, and the many questions people have.

"Here at Darlington Court, we recognise the importance and value of talking to one another, whether that be sharing advice or concerns, seeking support, or sometimes simply having someone there to listen. The Big Dementia Conversation offers the perfect opportunity for families to come together, learn from the experts, and find comfort in those in a similar position.

