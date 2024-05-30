Rustington Hall celebrates hard work, commitment and dedication of long-standing staff team

The nursing and care home has many of staff who have worked at Rustington Hall, in Station Road, Rustington, for a long time.

A celebration was held on Tuesday to thank the 26 staff members who have worked at the hall for ten years or more and a cake was made to reflect the total count of 412 years altogether.

Sally Morris, chief executive, said: "We want to acknowledge and thank all our staff for their continued hard work, commitment and dedication.

"Rustington Hall Nursing and Care Home celebrated caring for more than 1,000 residents since the addition of the nursing wing.

"The original part of Rustington Hall was established as a residential care home in 1948, with the nursing wing being built in 1997.

"There were then further works undertaken in 2015, which saw the two buildings linked together. Rustington Hall is able to accommodate 62 people who are in need of nursing and/or care.

"To be able to provide excellent care to all our residents, we need to have a dedicated staff team. We currently have one employee who has worked for the society for more than 27 years and another 25 members of staff who have worked for us for more than 10 years, with a combined total of 412 years of service between them."

The hall is run by Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society, a not-for-profit organisation.

1 . Rustington Hall staff celebration (1).jpg A celebration was held at Rustington Hall to thank the 26 staff members who have worked at the hall for ten years or more Photo: Rustington Hall

2 . Rustington Hall staff celebration (3).jpg A celebration was held at Rustington Hall to thank the 26 staff members who have worked at the hall for ten years or more Photo: Rustington Hall