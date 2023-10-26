Rustington salon holds huge raffle with limited edition ghd prizes to support Breast Cancer Now

​A Rustington hairdresser who survived cancer is holding a huge raffle at her salon to promote awareness and fundraising for Breast Cancer Now.

Prizes in the big Breast Cancer Now raffle at Serenity Hair in Rustington

Carol Brown opened Serenity Hair, in Churchill Parade, in 2011, seven years after surgery for breast cancer.

Her latest fundraising event is a huge raffle with a host of prizes, including a limited edition pink ghd hairdryer, a fruit basket and vouchers from local businesses.

Tickets are £5 a number, available in the salon or via social media with proof of payment to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/serenity-hair-wear-it-pink-2023

Carol Brown when she opened Serenity Hair in Rustington in 2011

The draw will take place on Saturday, October 28, live on Instagram and winners will be contacted directly.

Carol said: "Our huge raffle this month is promoting awareness and fundraising for Breast Cancer Now, with amazing prizes from ourselves and from local businesses. We have raised more than £1,000, with two days to go and people are still buying raffle tickets."

Carol began chemotherapy in January 2005 and marked the moment by having her head shaved by celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford, together with staff at Rustington’s Summerlea Primary School, to raise funds for the chemotherapy unit at Worthing Hospital.