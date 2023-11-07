Rustington shop takes Elf on the Shelf to whole new level in support of West Sussex charity

​​Staff at a Rustington store are taking Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level for a charity fundraising event in support of Wadars, the West Sussex animal rescue charity.

The Original Factory Shop caused a stir earlier this year when the then store manager Mike Bailey was thrown into 'jail', with a smile on his face as all the money raised from his antics was going to the Ferring-based charity.

This year, the store will be holding Staff on the Shelf, its own version of Elf on the Shelf, on Saturday, December 2.

Store manager Louise Miles will be put on the shelf as part of the Christmas fun day from 11am to 3pm. Funds will be raised as customers help to rescue her from the naughty elves.

Louise Miles collecting for Wadars at The Original Factory Shop in Rustington as part of a charity event in March, when Mike Bailey, the then store manager was 'jailed'. Picture: Steve Robards SR2303153

Louise said: "You’ve heard of Elf on the Shelf, well now staff at The Original Factory Shop in Rustington are putting a unique spin on the concept by putting their manager on the shelf as part of an event which aims to raise much-needed funds for Ferring-based Wadars animal rescue."

The Christmas fun day will include a tombola, cake sale and several elves on the loose in store. The event is part of the shop’s ongoing support for Wadars, which has previously included awareness raising sessions and bucket collections.

Funds have also been collected by customers scanning an app or card for the TOFS Club, which automatically raises funds for Wadars every time they spend in store.

All money raised through the efforts of staff at the Rustington store will be helping provide care for the hundreds of pets needing new homes and thousands of wildlife casualties that the charity rescue every year.