Rye PR Agency Named Best Marketing Communications Agency 2023 by SME News

Dynamic PR agency and CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) affiliate member Quick Brown Fox PR has been honoured with the “Best Marketing Communications Agency 2023 - South East England” award in the SME News Business Elite Awards. The award is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and client satisfaction and is awarded by a panel of expert SME judges who research the entire market sector to find the best of the best in each geographic area.

Quick Brown Fox is a pure PR communications agency, working across business and consumer press, social platforms and influencers, to drive awareness of brands in E-transport and EV charging, AV, technology, home appliances, luxury goods, interior design, and health & beauty. Born in the pandemic out of MD Richard Stevenson’s own PR consultancy, Quick Brown Fox PR was invited onto the NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator and is listed on the Beauhurst database of the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

Richard Stevenson, Quick Brown Fox PR founder and Managing Director, comments: “We’re very honoured to receive this prestigious accolade from SME News, particularly as the judging is backed by their own research and data from across the entire market sector. This award tops another record year for the business as we continue to reshape brand marketing communications into an ever-changing media landscape.”

Richard Stevenson with SME News Award