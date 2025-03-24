Savills Petworth office strengthens team with four new joiners

Savills Petworth has recently welcomed four new joiners to its rural and projects team: Paul Marsh, Asher De'ath-Snape, Morgan Williams, and Rachel Pandya.

Paul brings over 30 years of experience to his role as director in the minerals and waste management team at Savills. He has joined the team from Avison Young, where he spent ten years in the energy, waste management and minerals team.

“I’m excited to join Savills to expand a busy and vibrant national team,” he said. “My role as director will further enhance our business and deliver advice to landowners, minerals and waste operators, financial institutions and local authorities providing valuation, estate management, landlord and tenant and agency consultancy.”

Morgan joins as an associate director in the rural professional team, where his role centres on valuation and professional services for a range of rural residential, agricultural and commercial assets. He is also a Fellow of the RICS, a registered valuer, a Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Rachel Pandya, Savills

Asher joins as an associate in the forestry team from Tir a Choed Ltd, a small woodland management and landscaping company based in North Wales. Asher, who is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Foresters, will work on delivering projects through site surveys, contractor supervision and producing grant funding applications and maps.

Rachel has come to Savills as residential property manager within the rural management team, with over six years of experience in the property industry. Her role will see her managing a portfolio of properties across the south east.

Phillip Kirk, head of Savills Petworth office, says: “Our team moved office locations to Petworth town centre in May last year, which has allowed us to further enhance our business and strengthen our team. We are very pleased to welcome Paul, Asher, Morgan and Rachel to Savills.”

Savills has also recently announced promotions within the Petworth office, including Fred Lucas from the rural management team, who has moved up to director level, and Quentin Batterbury, also from the rural management team, who has been promoted to associate.