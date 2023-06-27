Security firm takes charity support up a gear with Goodwood event

SSGC teamed up with its nominated charity, Mission Motorsport, to offer passenger rides to ex-military personnel at the historic West Sussex race track during Armed Forces Week.

Veterans were treated to a race around the track in an Audi R8, which was driven by SSGC CEO, David Stubbs, who is a former military policeman.

SSGC’s support for the annual veterans event is part of its ongoing commitment to Mission Motorsport, which has seen it raise over £100,000 for the charity to date.

David Stubbs prepares to hit the track in his Audi R8

Mission Motorsport works with wounded, injured or sick (WIS) service leavers and veterans and helps those affected by military operations by engagement through sport.

David said: “We are proud supporters of Mission Motorsport, as it perfectly aligns with our company’s values.

“Personally, I’ve been involved in motorsport for over 15 years as an ex-bike racer and in car racing, plus I am a veteran myself, so we are delighted to have taken part in the Goodwood event for the second year running.

“SSGC became a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant in 2020, to underline our ongoing commitment to supporting the armed forces community, and earned the gold award from the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme in 2022.

“Supporting events like this is a big part of our pledge and has a big impact on the lives of veterans and their families.”

SSGC has a long-standing link with the armed forces community and became the first security firm in the country to appoint a Veteran Engagement Director.

Major (Retd) Pat Ralph MM has been appointed to the role to oversee its work with service leavers and build on its close link work with motorsport charity, Mission Motorsport.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, SSGC deployed more than 4,000 staff, many of whom were military veterans, to marshal testing centres across the UK on behalf of the UK government.

Mission Motorsport CEO and founder James Cameron said: “It is when community comes together that wonderful things happen, and last week at Goodwood we had exactly that. We’re hugely grateful to David and the team for their continued support – without it, events such as these would not be possible.”

The SSGC team will be returning to the circuit in support of Mission Motorsport at its next track day at Croft in North Yorkshire on August 22.