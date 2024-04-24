Marina Pavilion was home to Azur, which closed earlier this year.

Azur opened in 2008 and was a popular venue for wedding celebrations, anniversaries and birthday parties.

But it ceased trading on January 29 this year, and has remained empty ever since.#

A question mark hung over the venue’s future in the last year before it shut its doors due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

According to Sea Change, Azur failed to keep up with rent payments under the lease. Sea Change then brought forward a winding-up order early last year.

The move left Azur’s future in doubt, with the fate of more than 45 functions for 2023/24 hanging in the balance. An out-of-court settlement was later reached between both parties.

Marina Pavilion has now been made available by Sea Change Sussex, which said it has appointed leisure sector property agents Fleurets and commercial estate agents Dyer & Hobbis to help market the site to prospective leaseholders.

The site is located opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel and Marine Court.

Fleurets said the site is approximately 14,000 sq ft (1,300 sqm) and offers two large trading areas, as well as a large balcony.

It added that offers and proposals from interested parties for a new lease are being invited from Sea Change.

The agents have set a deadline of noon on Friday, May 17 to receive proposals for the property.

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets on 020 7280 4700/[email protected] or Dyer and Hobbis on 01424 423626/[email protected].

Marina Pavilion 1.jpg Azur in St Leonards.

Marina Pavilion 2.jpg Marina Pavilion in St Leonards.

Marina Pavilion 3.jpg Marina Pavilion in St Leonards.

Marina Pavilion 4.jpg Inside Marina Pavilion in St Leonards.