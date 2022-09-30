Selsey's virtual high street launches

Shoppers will be able to buy online from local businesses in Selsey town centre thanks to a new online shopping and e-commerce platform, ShopAppy.com.

The new high street platform officially launched in the town on Thursday, September 29.

Following the launch residents are also in with a chance to win a £20 voucher with five of these up for grabs for those who sign up as a customers in Selsey.

As well as the first 25 customers who register will get a £5 discount voucher to spend on ShopAppy.com

The website offers a wide variety of products and services from shops and businesses in and around Selsey.

Local independent businesses that have registered on the website have their own webpage with listings of their goods and services, enabling customers to browse, book appointments, or buy products online.

Chichester District Council has utilised Government funding for wider business support to enable businesses to join the ShopAppy virtual high street platform. More than 60 local businesses from different sectors have already signed up.

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “Many people shop online so being able to offer customers the flexibility of a hassle-free online shopping experience while continuing to support our local businesses, is invaluable to our city’s continued recovery.

“Through ShopAppy, local independent businesses promote their goods and services, sell online, and even encourage people to click and collect. It means if shoppers are going to make a purchase online, they can make that purchase from an independent business within our district and know that the money they have spent will go back into the local economy.

“As a council, we support local businesses in a number of ways, and this is just one example of the many schemes, grants and projects we offer.

“These include: a business contact scheme, enabling grants scheme, and a retail mentoring scheme. In addition to this support offered by our dedicated Economic Development team, we have also developed an events strategy; made improvements to our parks and gardens and city centre public conveniences; and offer a range flexible parking options to encourage people to and stay longer.”