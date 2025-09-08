Series of new business training courses to be held in Horsham

A series of new business training courses are to be held in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The courses, organised by Horsham District Council’s business training programme, will involve interactive workshops and one-to-one sessions to help provide valuable knowledge and skills’ development to local firms.

Bookings will open from Friday December 5 for workshops taking place in early 2026 but businesses can express their interest now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the success of previous years, the council says the new programme of training will introduce a variety of new topics based on feedback from local companies.

A new series of business training sessions are to be held in Horsham

These include a masterclass on Instagram reels, how to build your on-camera presentation confidence, GDPR for small businesses, how to use an Automatic External Defibrillator – and more.

Some workshops will have a nominal cost to the ticket, with the remainder being paid by the council on behalf of businesses.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for enterprise Jonathan Taylor said: “I am pleased we are announcing this new round of fantastic business training opportunities with lots of exciting new workshops on offer in response to demand from our local business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our business training programme delivers on our aspirations to nurture business development and enhance the skill base of residents and businesses, as part of our support for the local economy.

“I’d encourage all local businesses looking to upskill and grow to explore what's on offer and express their interest today.”

One local business who attended the workshops in the last round of training said: “It surpassed my expectations. So much was covered in such a short period of time, and it was great to get one to one support with the specific questions I had for my business.”

Bookings open from December 5, the week of ‘Small Business Saturday’ in celebration of Horsham’s micro and small enterprises which make up 98.4 per cent of local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following opportunities are available for early booking now: An Introduction to Safe and Local Supplier certification for small food and drink businesses to help them achieve certification; The Blindspot Business Growth Accelerator Programme; How to Create a Strategy for Business Growth Video Series and 121 Support; Business and Tax Advice 121 Support; How to Make the Most of Your Market Stall Tops Tips Video Series; Sales and Negotiation Skills Quiz.

To see more visit https://www.horsham.gov.uk/business/business-training/business-training-programme