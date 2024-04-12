Shock Turner's Pies revelations on The Apprentice as Sussex candidate Phil Turner makes the final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking emotionally about his family, Phil defended his position on the BBC One show last night and highlighted the huge upscale opportunities in the online side of his Bognor Regis-based pie business.

Next week, he will have his opportunity to prove it as he goes into the final with boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford. The programme will air on Thursday, April 18, at 9pm.

The final five were all strong candidates and it was clear Lord Sugar had given the Turner's Pies turnover intense scrutiny before making his decision.

Bognor's Phil Turner

Lord Sugar said: "I have looked at his accounts of his company and they were quite impressive. He made a lot of money in one year, about £400,000 I think."

He asked about pie prices and how the numbers stacked up against the competition in the quality pies market.

Mike Soutar said it was 'remarkable and worrying' that Phil had admitted he had not seen a set of accounts for six months and Linda Plant added that Phil was 'out of touch'.

Figures revealed Turner's Pies made £450,000 in 2021, in the height of the pandemic, but made only £100,000 in 2022 and in 2023, the company made a loss.

Linda said Phil had overexpanded and had not addressed escalating costs, and that was where he was losing money. Turnover was up but net profit had taken a beating, due to extra fixed costs.

"He expanded his last shop on the basis of the success through the pandemic," she pointed out.

The first pie shop was opened in Bognor Regis in 1990. Turner's Pies branched out to Rustington in 2014, Chichester in 2017 and Broadwater in 2018. The fifth shop, referenced on The Apprentice, was opened in Petersfield in 2022.

Lord Sugar said: "It seems to me, to get out of this trouble, he has got to put his prices up. Everything else has gone up in food."

In the boardroom, Phil defended his position as Lord Sugar told him 'you don't know your numbers'.

Phil said: "I think the reality is that last year, the food industry was very, very tough for everybody.

"I worked out how to create a profitable business. I think I have shown that.

"I admit there was quite a lot of financial information left out of my business plan.

"I know the nuts and bolts of the business, I have made the pies for years. I do not have the vision to take it to the next level and I believe the answer to that question is sitting in front of me."