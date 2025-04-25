Shop specialising in clothing for babies and children set to close in Haywards Heath

JoJo Maman Bébé at 54-56 South Road announced it was set to close on Saturday, April 26.
A message at the store said: “The time has come to say goodbye.”
It continued: “We’d like to thank our incredible team and our many loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years. We hope you can continue to visit us at your nearest local stores in Horsham, Reigate and Sevenoaks or shop online at www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk.”
The news about the Haywards Heath shop comes after the announcement that JoJo Maman Bébé is closing its store at South Street in Chichester. These closure announcements come several weeks after the retailer closed its flagship store in Cardiff.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.