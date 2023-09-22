BREAKING
Shoreham banking hub plans submitted

Plans for new Banking Hub signage in Shoreham have been submitted.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 17:25 BST
The plans are for illuminated and non-illuminated ‘Banking Hub’ and ‘Post Office’ signs at 63-65 High Street, with a directory of the banks serviced there and some repairs to heritage signage.

The premises, on the south side of Shoreham High Street, was previously home a kitchen showroom and, before that, an off-licence.

The plans can be viewed by searching AWDM/1320/23 at planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications

The Shoreham Banking Hub will be located at 63-65 High Street, ShorehamThe Shoreham Banking Hub will be located at 63-65 High Street, Shoreham
The Shoreham Banking Hub will be located at 63-65 High Street, Shoreham

The new hub was announced in July along with 67 others across the UK, in an attempt to counter the loss of in-person banking services and access to cash.

Shoreham’s hub will combine multiple bank branches into one run by the Post Office. According to plans, it will offer face-to-face services from Lloyds, Natwest, Royal Bank of Scotland, TSB and Santander representatives – on specific days during the week.

There will be meeting rooms and over-the-counter services normally run by bank branches will be available.

