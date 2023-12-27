Shoreham celebrated in charity calendar for 2024 with stunning winning photographs from EnjoyShorehamBySea competition
A scene showing the River Adur, looking towards Lancing College Chapel, by Tom Gale features on the cover of the Shoreham-By-Sea Calendar 2024, which is priced £11.99.
Andrew Cloke's cyclists on Adur Ferry Bridge was chosen for January, Rosie Cole's fishing boats of La Poissonnerie at sunset features for February, March has Nick Hall's picture of St Mary de Haura Church, runner Caroline Randall's poppies were selected for October and December sees a dramatic sky reflected in the water from 26-year-old Georgie Caulkett.
Jo Whiting lives near the river in Shoreham and loves photographing the wildlife and scenery on her doorstep. Her picture of the resident Ropetackle kingfisher was chosen for April.
Jo said: "Normally, I spot him perched on one of the boats but for once he was sitting under the railway bridge and he looked so beautiful with his bright plumage against the dark iron of the bridge."
Andy Gray evokes nostalgic feelings with his monochrome picture of Coronation Green, selected for May. He remembers how it used to be down by the footbridge and loves the way it has evolved into a new and integral part of Shoreham.
Phil Carter, who took up photography as a hobby three years ago, captured a dramatic picture of a bird diving into the water and this was chosen for June.
July has radiographer Kate Custis' picture of the Shoreham Raft Race. She said she normally photographs bones in her work, so it was fun capturing pirates on the water for a change.
Sally Fouracre's photograph of her two children on the boardwalk, taken with her iPhone, was chosen for August.
Judy Green, who has lived in Shoreham for 42 years, chose a picture of morris dancers in East Street, with St Mary de Haura Church in the background, to represent some of the lovely people and events she has been lucky to be part of, and this picture appears for September.
Order your Shoreham-By-Sea Calendar 2024 at www.enjoyshorehambysea.co.uk or in-store at Photal Photography, 4 Tarmount Studios, Shoreham. All profits will be donated to the chosen charity.
The Circular Space is a creative reuse and circular economy hub to bring joy to the community while looking after our planet. Run by Over the Moon, a non-profit community arts organisation, it has The Scrap Space, a scrapstore selling on donated waste at low cost for creative reuse, The Activity Space for creative community activities and The Garden Space.