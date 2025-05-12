Shoreham Port achieves international safety certification

Shoreham Port’s Operations team has successfully achieved ISO 45001:2018 certification for occupational health and safety management systems.

This internationally recognised standard, awarded by the British Standards Institution (BSI), validates the Port's commitment to providing a safe, healthy, and sustainable working environment for their employees, as well as for their commercial vessel partners handling inbound and outbound goods. The certification was awarded following a rigorous and independent audit process.

Nicky Brown, Safety, Operations & Logistics Director commented “As a Trust Port with a 265-year history of delivering value to our local community, we remain steadfast in our purpose to improve our port for everyone. Certification to ISO 45001 reflects our dedication to the health and safety of everyone involved in our operations at Shoreham Port. It reinforces the high standards we set for ourselves and our focus on delivering safe, efficient services to our customers.”

Matt Page, Senior Vice President, Assurance Services EMEA at BSI commented "Prioritizing people’s health and safety can help people to flourish and organizations to improve overall performance. Congratulations to Shoreham Port’s Operations team on achieving ISO 45001:2018, a certification that reflects their commitment to fostering a culture of safety and continuous improvement, not just for their employees, but for all stakeholders involved."