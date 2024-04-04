Shoreham Port welcomes Abigail Dombey to Board
Shoreham Port has announced the appointment of Abigail Dombey as Non-Executive Director of their Board, bringing further skillsets to support the Trust Port’s strategic direction. Her role commences early April 2024.
Abigail, an experienced Chartered Engineer and Environmentalist with 20 years' expertise in the energy field, boasts an extensive background in carbon reduction initiatives both within the private and public sectors. Currently, she leads strategic decarbonisation projects, notably a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero funded Industrial Fuel Switching initiative with a focus on hydrogen. Previously, as Head of Sustainability at the University of Brighton, she achieved a 49% carbon footprint reduction over 10 years. Abigail chairs Hydrogen Sussex and contributes to the Greater Brighton Sustainable Infrastructure Working Group, demonstrating her commitment to advancing regional sustainable practices and combating climate change.
Abigail commented “I’m delighted to be joining the Board at Shoreham Port. The Port is truly exceptional, both as a sector leader in sustainability and as champions of diversity & inclusion. I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in and using my skills to assist the Port, not only in its decarbonisation journey but to help the Port secure its place in the regional and national economy.”
Catherine May, Shoreham Port's Board Chair commented “I am so pleased to welcome Abigail to Shoreham Port on behalf of the Board. Our Masterplan prioritises an accelerated path to Net Zero and sustainable profitability. Abigail’s experience and insight, coupled with her local knowledge and connections, will be invaluable in helping our work as Trusted Custodians of the Port, guiding us towards these important goals.”