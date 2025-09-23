Shortlist for 2025 Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards unveiled
After carefully deliberating over a haul of entries our judges have carefully selected the standout shortlist of finalists.
We received many applications from a variety of organisations, all united by a desire to showcase their passion for apprenticeships. This event captures a broad spectrum of activity across the whole of the Portsmouth and Chichester areas, recognising and celebrating the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them.
A huge congratulations to everyone who made the shortlist, and a massive thank you to our judges for dedicating their time to reviewing each entry.
This event will highlight not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support they receive from their employers, mentors, and training providers.
We extend special thanks to our panel of judges: Fiona Stilwell, Chief Executive Officer - PETA, Elizabeth Flegg, Apprentice Consultant - West Sussex County Council, Matt Johnson, Director - South Coast Institute of Technology, David Humphries, CEO - Shaping Portsmouth, Mark Waldron, Editor in Chief - National World, Jon Daines, Managing Director - Construction - Amiri Construction Ltd and on behalf of our headline partner the Royal Navy - Lt Graham Kerr and Lt Simon Ashwood.
We also express our gratitude to our partners and we all look forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night, to be held at Portsmouth Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth, on Thursday, October 23. Guests are invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink and networking opportunity, followed by a three-course meal and, of course, the awards ceremony. (SEE HIGHLIGHTS FROM LAST YEAR IN THE VIDEO EMBEDDED IN THIS STORY)
During the event, we will also be organising a raffle to raise valuable funds for our charity partner, Aphasia Support. Aphasia Support is a growing charity dedicated to helping people with Aphasia and their carers. We welcome raffle prize donations.
Meet our 2025 Finalists
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Ben Mckay, Safran Helicopter Engines UK; Noah Beck, Covers Timber & Builders Merchants; Sasha Ritter, Haha College
Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Connor Robson, Comserv (UK) Ltd; Jade McDonald, Liquid Friday Ltd, Smart Training and Recruitment; Lauren Owen, Comserv (UK) Ltd; Lauren Spooner, Portsmouth City Council; Molly Price, Portsmouth City Council; Summer-Louise Risbey, South Hampshire College Group; Tamzyn Sheriff, The Goodwood Hotel
Higher Apprentice of the Year: Angus Kane, Portsmouth City Council; Hannah Haynes, Havant Borough Council; Isabella Briscoe, Briscoe PR; Jack Cronin, Portsmouth City Council; Oliver Ashman, Portsmouth City Council; Phoebe Gordon, Goodwood
Degree Apprentice of the Year: Aidan Whitlock, Mountjoy Ltd: Annabelle Forster, Ilex Content Strategies; David Boutflour, BAE Systems; Gary Etienne, Octavius; Thomas Starling, Portsmouth City Council
Construction Apprentice: Dalton Jones, AT Jones & Son Ltd; Rebecca Boswell, Portsmouth City Council
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice: Arthur Barton-Hide, Mott MacDonald; Connor West, STS Defence; Joshua Fry, Barnbrook Systems Ltd; Josiah Blackwood, Mayer Brown; Katie Cumming, South Hampshire College Group; Lavinia Tewkesbury, Bishops Printers; Sorrell Atlee, Harwin
Health & Public Service Apprentice: Jessica Hussey, Portsmouth City Council; Omar Mohammed, Portsmouth City Council
Professional Services Apprentice: Henry Salmon, Portsmouth City Council; Lauren Owen, Comserv (UK) Ltd
Technology and Digital Apprentice: Jessica Hussey, Portsmouth City Council; John Whittle, Carbon 60
SME Employer: Barnbrook Systems Ltd; Briscoe PR; de Mellow & Co; Paul Basham Associates Ltd
Large Employer: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust; Hopscotch Day Nurseries; Liquid Friday; Mountjoy Ltd
Apprentice Ambassador: CatWillis, West Sussex County Council; Maureen Catcheside, Smart Training & Recruitment
Mentor of the Year:Jim O'Neil, Comserv (UK) Ltd; Keith Kirby, Bishops Printers; Paul Triggs, Comserv (UK) Ltd; Sophie Enright, Minstead Trust
Training Provider of the Year: Chichester College Group; Hopscotch Day Nurseries; Lifetime; NATS (En-Route) PLCPETA Ltd; South Hampshire College Group
Keep updated, register your details on the event website - visit www.pcapprenticeshipawards.co,uk