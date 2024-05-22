Showroom could be demolished to make way for 15 new flats in Peacehaven if amended application is approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A company is hoping to demolish a building in Peacehaven to make way for new flats.

Kauto Homes has applied to Lewes District Council, through its agent Lightbox Architecture, to knock down a showroom at 81-83 South Coast Road and build a four-storey mixed-use development with a ground floor retail unit and 15 flats with parking and servicing.

The new application (LW/24/0357) for the 1,105 square metre site is an amendment to a previous application for a three-storey mixed-use development with a ground floor retail unit (A1) and 11 flats. This was approved on October 4, 2022 (LW/20/0825). People can view the new application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using the reference LW/24/0357.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Design and Access statement shows the building is South Coast Windows and Home Improvements. The statement said: “The application site is comprised of a substantial building fronting the south coast road with rear site access off the Eastern side of Vernon Road. The north facing frontage of the site is the primary elevation with shop, office space and storage to the front ground floor. The first floor is comprised of office space and storage. To the rear of the two-storey frontage is a substantial warehouse.”

Kauto Homes has applied to knock down the building at 81-83 South Coast Road, Peacehaven, to allow the construction of a four-storey mixed-use development with a ground floor retail unit and 15 flats. Photo: Google Street View

South Coast Home Improvements confirmed they no longer own or reside in 81-83 and are building a state-of-the-art showroom at number 85.

The Design and Access statement said the existing showroom, offices and warehouses would be demolished for self-contained apartments. It said: “Bike storage will be accessed from the ground floor common way and the private rear gardens of units 1-3. Number 85, which lies directly adjacent to the west, is currently under construction (LW/23/0284) and will result in a new three-storey mixed-use development with ground floor retail/office unit and three flats over.”

A South Coast Home Improvements spokesperson told the Sussex Express that after a long planning application process they had received planning approval for 11 flats and retail premises on the 81-83 site. They then got approval for a new showroom and three flats at 85 South Coast Road, which they own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson explained: “Due to the state of the warehouse, part of the building of 81-83 and the difficult access, we had long since moved our administration and installation departments to our premises on the Ranalah Estate in Newhaven, where we have continued running the business for the past six years. However due to its prime location we maintained our showroom on the South Coast Road site. In November of last year, after two aborted sales in five years due to primarily Covid, we eventually sold the premises to the current owners, and it is they who have made the recent application to modify the planning for the site.”

At the time of the sale South Coast Home Improvements relocated their sales office to 85, which is in a portacabin at the front.