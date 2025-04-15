SHW & LSH appointed to let Panattoni Park Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SHW and LSH have been appointed as joint agents to market Panattoni Park Bognor Regis.

The new speculative development will bring to the market three industrial/logistics units totalling 205,000 sq ft, available as either three single units of 31,698, 60,039 and 113,055 sq ft, or with potential to combine 173,093 sq ft as a single unit. Construction is underway, with completion expected for Q2 2026.

Positioned on Newlands Road in Bognor Regis, Panattoni Park Bognor Regis is strategically located adjacent to the A29 dual carriageway, providing direct access to consumers and supply chains clustering the central South coast, with a massive 3.8 million unique addresses falling within a 50 mile radius.

This fast-growing industrial and logistics location is surrounded by convenient amenities including Lidl, Aldi, Starbucks and McDonalds, with a retail park and petrol station nearby. Prestige occupiers such as Amazon, Rolls Royce and Warburtons are already located in the area, cementing Panattoni Park Bognor Regis as the prime spot for logistics and industry on the southern seaboard.

Panattoni Park Bognore Regis

Building for a sustainable future, the new units will benefit from a high standard specification, targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A Rating to prioritise efficiency and reduce operating costs. Sustainable features include high standards of insulation and air tightness, water saving taps and WCs, 15% rooflights to the warehouses to reduce the need for artificial lighting, EV vehicle charging, a roof-mounted PV system, rainwater harvesting and sub-metering of energy consumption.

David Martin, Partner at SHW, says: “We are excited to be involved with the marketing of this new Panattoni industrial and warehouse development on the northern side of Bognor Regis, next to Rolls Royce. With flexible planning on unit size, the development will suit a range of occupiers, with the mid to big box market catered for and discussions are already taking place with a number of businesses across the South East.”

For David Martin, who is marketing the proposed development alongside colleagues Tim Hardwicke, Duncan Marsh and Charlie Patey–Johns, this is the final step in his 38-year Bognor Regis Odyssey which has involved the reshaping of the Bognor Regis industrial and warehouse geography in the town. This has included the completion of the development of the Southern Cross Industrial Estate with both three small unit schemes and the pre-let/presales of three buildings of 11,500 sq ft, 21,500 sq ft and 42,000 sq ft, among others. More latterly he has been involved with the new Rolls Royce and Amazon developments as well as the land at Oldlands Farm that will potentially comprise Panattoni Park Bognor Regis.