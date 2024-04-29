SHW reports improved financial performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SHW revenues achieved £16.5m in the year 2023-24, an increase of 12.5% with profit before members remuneration reaching £5m.

The firm’s expansion into Hampshire and its acquisition of a niche, London-based advisory assisted its growth, along with expanding its service lines to include Architecture and Out of Town Retail across all south east regions and beyond, enabling revenues to exceed past performances.

Russell Markham, Managing Partner of SHW, said: “Essential to our growth is the staff within the firm, all of whom continue to provide excellent property advice to our clients - who continue to trust us to deliver their property requirements. We are continually improving the manner in which we act for clients and the professional way we endeavour to make property work for our clients.”

SHW’s Professional, Property Management and Building Consultancy teams built on their strengths from the previous year, increasing Architectural and Planning services and building on their professional advisory work within out-of-town retail across the UK. The Agency team maintained their performance in a difficult market whilst the management of commercial and residential blocks, along with the private rental sector, achieved an increased client base with greater coverage across the south of England.