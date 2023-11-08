BREAKING

SHW sells Hailsham warehouse to Sussex-based removals and storage firm

SHW, on behalf of private client, has sold Units G4-G5 at Ropemaker Park, South Road, Hailsham, to Britannia Beckwith, a removals and storage service company that specialises in both domestic and business removals.
By Kate TitchmarshContributor
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
The family-run company, established for over 90 years, operating across Sussex, has acquired the unit for its own occupation to house its range of removals and storage solutions for the local area.

Ropemaker Park is a purpose-built trade park on Hailsham’s principal industrial estate, with existing occupiers including Howdens, Tesco, KFC, Cablecraft and Marlow Ropes. Located on the A22, the main London to Eastbourne Road, within 2 miles of the A22/A27 junction, the park provides easy access to Brighton and Hastings.

Max Perkins, Surveyor at SHW comments “We were delighted to conclude this sale at Ropemaker Park. With its prime location and modern build, it is the perfect place for Britannia Beckwith to expand its services in the area.”

