Sigma Homes acquires second site in Cuckfield Village, West Sussex for up to 55 homes

Sigma Homes has entered a contract to acquire a 14.2 acre (5.75ha) site in the desirable West Sussex village of Cuckfield, which could deliver 55 eco-efficient mixed-tenure homes. A pre-application document outlining the plans for a highly sustainable residential development have been submitted to Mid-Sussex District Council.

Located to the south of Hanlye Lane, the site is allocated for residential development within the Local Plan. This is the second site the award-winning Horsham-based developer has in Cuckfield, with Hanlye View – which is also accessed off Hanlye Lane – well underway with construction and off-plan sales.

The design proposals for the site include a range of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, 30% of which would be allocated as affordable. Sigma Homes proposes that a proportion of the homes would be designated for the Government’s ‘First Homes’ initiative, to enable first-time buyers who meet local criteria to benefit from a 30-50% saving on the open market value of the home, which remains in perpetuity.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “We’re very pleased to have submitted our pre-application proposals for this new development opportunity in the sought-after village of Cuckfield. The Mid-Sussex Local Plan has allocated this site for the development of 55 dwellings. The Sigma Homes proposals are landscape-led, delivering attractive, energy efficient new homes that meet local housing needs including much needed affordable housing and will create accessible public open spaces that will enhance local use and enjoyment. The proposed housing mix has something to offer everyone, from first time buyers looking to get their foot on the property ladder to growing families and those down-sizing to promote a diverse community.

“This project enables us to build on the success of our Hanlye View development where construction work commenced late last year. Opportunities to buy new homes here are rare and there is a lot of pent-up demand for prospective buyers to own a modern, eco-efficient home in this village.

“Our plans focus on delivering a highly sustainable development, with retention of existing boundary trees along with extensive additional native planting introduced wherever possible. There is also a large open space which will be framed by existing mature greenery, affording many houses exceptional views.

“Each of the homes will adopt a fabric first approach to sustainability to minimise energy consumption and will have air source heat pumps and solar collectors for hot water. There will also be excellent pedestrian links to village amenities, encouraging movement by foot, bicycle, and the existing bus service. There will also be a provision of bicycle storage and electric vehicle charging points. We look forward to discussing and developing our plans with Mid Sussex District Council.”

All Sigma Homes developments are built utilising timber-frame construction to maximise thermal efficiency. The proposed Hanlye Lane scheme design is landscape-led, to deliver attractive, energy efficient homes that meet local housing needs, while creating an accessible public open space to enhance the existing community. The homes will be carefully designed and positioned to blend with the existing topography of the local area, with many homes set to benefit from large bay windows, private terraces, and walk-out balconies to make the most of the green surroundings and stunning views towards the South Downs.

To further enhance the biodiversity net gain of the site it is proposed that some dwellings will feature green roofs. A green spine will also be created running through the centre of the site to create an ecological and open space corridor, as a further biodiversity enhancement zone.

The site is situated to the south of Hanlye Lane with this road forming the northern boundary. To the west, there is existing development with pastureland to the south and east. It is located less than a mile from Cuckfield village, ensuring amenities are easily accessible on foot via several different routes. The design also incorporates a public footpath to the south and a connection to the north with the High Weald Landscape Trail.

Bus stops are easily accessible for public transport access to Haywards Heath, with its excellent shopping and recreational facilities and mainline railway station with direct services to London Victoria and London Bridge in about 45 minutes and Brighton in just 15 minutes. The site is also well positioned to connect into the strategic highway network, being in the close vicinity of the A23/M23; a north-south route which provides connections to Crawley and Gatwick Airport to the north and Brighton to the south.