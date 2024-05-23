'Significant' rise in Sussex motor companies looking to invest in solar power

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The automotive industry accounts for more than 50% of UK transportation emissions but an increasing number of Sussex motor companies are reducing the percentage by investing in solar energy systems to power operations, and generate clean energy.

Local renewable energy company, OHM Energy Solutions has seen a significant rise in the number of companies in the automotive industry looking to invest in solar power and they have installed a number of solar and EV charging systems for clients over the past 12 months.

DB Auto Repairs is an Eastbourne-based company that has recently invested in solar to cut emissions, save money and generate more revenue. DB Auto Repairs Director, Matt Bell, explains the reason behind the decision “As an industry with a polluting reputation, we are always looking at ways that DB Autos can be more sustainable. Offsetting the industry’s carbon footprint is important to us and our customers are also becoming more eco-conscious consumers.”

Matt continues “There is also the financial aspect. Car dealerships use a lot of energy and with current prices, these utility bills were really adding up. By investing in 163 solar panels, we can generate up to 69.27kW of free energy and are instead looking to make an annual saving of £15,000.”

DB Auto Repairs

D B Auto Repairs Ltd are approved by many of the UK’s largest insurers, with manufacturer approvals from Audi, Citroen, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, Skoda, Suzuki, Toyota, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo. With many of these quality brands turning to electric vehicles, installing solar also provides the opportunity for free EV charging.

OHM Energy Solutions Director, Paul Vine explains “Year to year car production and sales increased in the first three months of 2024, and the motor industry is not only growing but undergoing a transformation, electrifying cars and also premises. Forward-thinking companies like DB Autos are installing solar to be at the forefront of the industry, meet customer needs and ensure compliance with energy regulations, such as Streamlined Energy Carbon Reporting (SECR), that are only going to become more rigorous and widely applied throughout the industry.”