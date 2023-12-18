Singapore Airlines has today (December 18) announced a five-times weekly direct service from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport, offering greater choice and connectivity to Southeast Asia and beyond.

The route will commence from London Gatwick on June 22, 2024, with a promotional lead-in fare of £645pp return to Singapore, available to book from December 19 at singaporeair.com.

The new service will complement the airline’s four daily flights from London Heathrow and five-times weekly flights from Manchester, increasing to 38 direct flights a week from the UK to Singapore – more than any other carrier.

As well as being Australia’s most frequent visitor with 140 weekly flights, Singapore Airlines will offer the fastest connecting service from the UK to Sydney, in 21 hours 40 minutes.

Singapore Airlines is launching a new service from London Gatwick to Singapore, starting June 22, 2024. The airline will operate 38 direct flights a week from the UK to Singapore, more than any other carrier. Featured luggage is the Globe-Trotter ‘Safari’ available from the airline’s krisshop.com. Picture by Alex Rumford

Opening a world of travel to those living in London and the South East of England, flight SQ309 is currently scheduled to operate from London Gatwick’s North Terminal, departing at 10:15am and arriving in Singapore at 6:20am the next day. The early arrival allows passengers to seamlessly transfer onto flights to Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand from award-winning Changi Airport.

The 13-hour flight will be operated with the Airbus A350-900, a highly fuel-efficient and quieter aircraft. The 253-seat aircraft features three cabin classes, with 42 seats in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class and 187 in Economy Class. Customers can sit back and enjoy world-class service, an award-winning wine collection, gourmet cuisine, and complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi as a KrisFlyer member.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, Singapore Airlines general manager UK & Ireland, said: “We are excited to announce London Gatwick as our third UK gateway, offering customers more choice to Southeast Asia and beyond.

“There is growing demand for travel to Singapore, and as the exclusive airline providing a direct service from Gatwick, now is a great time to come on board and experience our world-class service from this internationally recognised airport.”

Stewart Wingate, CEO, London Gatwick said: “Renowned as one of the world’s best carriers, we are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines to London Gatwick.

“It showcases the high regard in which Gatwick is held, and connecting to the impressive Changi Airport is a big boost for the whole region.

“For passengers across London and the South East, the new route will provide huge connectivity potential, not only to the fantastic destination of Singapore, but more widely across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“With significant increases in trade between the UK and Singapore in recent years, the service also provides exciting opportunities for local and regional businesses.

“Passengers arriving from Singapore will benefit from London Gatwick’s outstanding connections, with our newly redesigned train station providing direct access to the heart of London in less than 30 minutes, alongside services to world-famous cities such as Cambridge and the UK’s beautiful south coast.”

The flight schedules are as follows:

London Gatwick to Singapore

Singapore Airlines flight SQ309 will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, between London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and Singapore Changi (SIN), from 22 June 2024. The A350-900 aircraft will depart at 10:15 arriving at 6:20 (+1). The flight time is 13h 5m.

Singapore to London Gatwick

Singapore Airlines flight SQ310 will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Singapore Changi (SIN) and London Gatwick (LGW), from 21 June 2024. The A350-900 aircraft will depart at 23:55 arriving at 06:25 (+1). The flight time is 13h 30m.