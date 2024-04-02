Slater and Gordon open Brighton office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm has supported clients in Brighton for many years, with work traditionally being done from its London office, with visits as required by its team – but to be closer to the growing numbers of people and families whose claims it is now handling, Slater and Gordon has decided to open a dedicated base.

The office, in the city’s Queensbury House, will enable clients to meet directly with their lawyers in their own community.

Principal lawyer Nisha Sharma and solicitor Megan Laight, both clinical negligence specialists, will be based there, but colleagues from the London office who work in other areas of law including serious injury, family and employment, can attend by appointment.

The Brighton office is the latest in a series of new openings by Slater and Gordon around the country, in response to growing demand for its expertise.

Recently in Brighton, Slater and Gordon has become a go-to advisor for individuals and families who have experienced poor standards of care at the scandal-hit Royal Sussex hospital, which is subject to the Operation Bramber police investigation and has been criticised by both the CQC and Royal College of Surgeons in separate recent reports.

“We have worked with clients and families from in and around Brighton for many years, supporting them very successfully from our London office, but now we are on hand for clients whenever they need us,” says Nisha.

“We are very pleased to officially become part of the Brighton community and support people more locally than ever before.