A popular restaurant chain that specializes in chicken is set to open in Crawley.

Slim Chickens is coming to Unit 12 of Crawley Leisure Park soon

Slim Chickens is coming to Unit 12 of Crawley Leisure Park soon.

There is no set opening date yet but the opening times will be Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10pm, and Friday to Saturday, 11am to 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Slim Chickens said: “We started with a mission to bring a dose of that southern hospitality to a fast, casual setting—serving fresh handmade food to the communities we serve.”

Slim Chickens is coming to Unit 12 of Crawley Leisure Park soon

The chain was founded by Greg Smart and Tom Gordon in 2003 who opened the first Slim Chickens restaurant in Fayetteville, Arkansas that year. Over the past two decades it has built a reputation for quality fast-casual food like chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken and waffles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to whichfranchisemaster.com Slim Chickens UK is operated by Boparan Restaurant Group and already has 14 restaurants in the UK.

“Slim Chickens has roots that run deep in the southern states of America,” said a spokesperson at boparanrestaurantgroup.co.uk, adding the business started ‘with a craving for a quick, quality meal – fresh chicken, cooked to order’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “Now that southern hospitality can be found in the UK, where the food is honest, meals are social and the door is always open. We know that there’s something special about our hand-breaded chicken tenders, fresh Buffalo wings, and Slims dipping sauces that keeps our loyal fans coming back over and over again.”