SLM Group acquires Quest Motors Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Quest Motor Group, a family-owned company based in Braintree Essex, was founded in 1924 and has been a trusted name in the local and surrounding area for nearly 100 years. The business has operated as a Suzuki dealership for four years and in 2022, also became a Bosch Service Centre.

Robin Gozzett, former owner of Quest Motor Group, said “After almost 100 years in the Gozzett family, myself and Martin Gozzett are delighted to have sold Quest Motor Group Ltd to St Leonards Motors Ltd, another long-established family business with whom we have been associated with for many years. We wish Mark Phillips and his team the very best and we are pleased that SLM will continue to uphold all the family dealership values that we have worked to for all those years. We are confident that all our customers will continue to receive the wonderful service that they have always experienced from all the familiar faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The addition of Quest Motor Group increases SLM’s representation points to 15, with sites in East Sussex, Kent, East Anglia, Surrey, Hampshire and now Essex.

SLM Group Directors - Order left to right: Mark Phillips, Will Woods, Jason Barlow, Gus Wakeford

SLM Group also have an existing Suzuki Dealership in Kent and a Bosch Service Centre in East Sussex. This acquisition expands their representation for Suzuki and further strengthens its position as a leading automotive retailer in the East of England.

“We are delighted to welcome Quest Motors into the SLM Family,” says Mark Phillips, Managing Director of SLM Group. “SLM Group shares Quest’s commitment to providing excellent customer service and building strong relationships with the local community, with family values at its core. We believe that this acquisition will be a great benefit to the existing Quest customers and valued employees.”

This purchase welcomes 45 new employees to SLM and the site will continue to operate as Quest Motor Group as a subsidiary of SLM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad