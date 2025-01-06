Smart Aviation celebrates 20 years of global aircraft charter excellence

Crawley-based, Smart Aviation, the leaders in global aircraft and private jet charters, will be celebrating 20 years in 2025. Founded in October 2005 by Managing Director Mark Hawkins, an established sports charter specialist with over 30 years’ experience in senior operational roles within the travel and aviation industry, Smart Aviation starts the New Year with exciting plans to celebrate this monumental milestone.

Smart Aviation began from a small rented office on Crawley High Street and has grown to become one of the most highly regarded global charter broker companies in the aviation industry. Over the past two decades, Smart Aviation has flown hundreds of thousands passengers collectively to every major football championship final, transported over 40,000 passengers annually from a variety of regional airports to Lourdes, the universal place of meeting, prayer and celebration of life, has been instrumental in brokering substantial ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) leasing agreements, has flown over a million business and leisure passengers on the finest private jets and helicopters across the world, and much more.

Mark Hawkins, Managing Director of Smart Aviation, said: “I set up Smart Aviation with one goal, for our clients to enjoy doing business with us, and this is still my main driver every day. I am extremely proud of the company, the team I have built and the phenomenal success we have had since 2005. It’s not always been smooth sailing, COVID-19 was a particularly difficult time for the aviation industry, but we bounced back and continue to offer the highest level of service and cost effective solutions that our clients expect to receive from us. As a company we are trusted, not only by our loyal clients but by our staff, many of whom have been with me since the very beginning. We have welcomed four new members in the last six months due to a period of accelerated growth, so I am excited to see what the next 20 years holds for Smart Aviation. I’d like to thank our loyal suppliers and clients for being such a pivotal part of our history.”