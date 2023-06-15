Solar collaboration in Hailsham shows two heads are brighter than one

Renewable energy firm OHM Energy is practicing what they preach and have completed a solar PV installation at their new Hailsham offices.

Jason Lindfield MD of OHM Energy

Collaborating with long-term partners Solar UK, 420w of solar panels are now installed on the new OHM Energy offices.

Jason Lindfield, MD of OHM Energy said: “There is plenty of room within our industry for professionals to collaborate. By partnering and sharing resources, the sector can achieve so much more. We choose to partner with SolarUK because between us we have decades of experience in solar. No other companies come close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve collaborated on many successful projects and just in the last 12 months, we have worked together on the Westgate Leisure Centre and five commercial installations for the Ministry of Justice. SolarUK was the natural choice to help with our office installation.”

Between them Duncan Lee, MD of SolarUK, and Jason Lindfield have over 40 years of experience in the design and installation of solar PV and thermal solar and their two companies are leading the solar revolution in Sussex.

Heat in buildings accounts for around 25% of greenhouse gas emissions and recent legislation ensures that all new-build homes are now installed with solar panels or alternative types of low-carbon heating.

Due to ambitious government targets for low-carbon heating in existing homes and new builds, the local renewable energy sector is booming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Lee, adds: “The solar industry is growing rapidly but the main limitation is the dire lack of expertise and installation knowledge. Growing a solar company by more than 10% per annum is challenging to achieve if you need to train internally.