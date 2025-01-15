Southdown Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer, Matt Gough.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex-based support, care, and housing provider Southdown is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Gough as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Matt joins the organisation at a pivotal time as it's developing its five-year Business Strategy, bringing extensive experience and a shared passion with Southdown’s mission to support communities across Sussex.

In his role as COO, Matt will focus on operational excellence, ensuring Southdown’s services remain high-performing, psychologically informed, and deeply rooted in its core values. As part of the senior leadership team, Matt will also play a vital role in shaping the organisation’s strategic direction.

Matt’s career journey reflects a strong foundation in people-focused leadership. Beginning in private sector facilities management, he then moved to a frontline role as an RSPCA Inspector, where he gained invaluable experience in empowering individuals to achieve the best outcomes. Over the years, Matt progressed through operational management roles, leading geographically dispersed teams and tackling challenging responsibilities.

Most recently, Matt served as Head of Operations at the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare. There, he led the redesign of operational services, spearheaded innovative projects, and built strategic partnerships to strengthen the charity’s impact on animal welfare.

Commenting on his new role, Matt said: "I had the privilege of spending time with Southdown in 2023 and was deeply inspired by the passion, commitment, and expertise of the team. When the opportunity arose to step into the COO role, it felt like the perfect way to bring my experience from another area of the non-profit sector to an organisation driving real, meaningful change. I’m a strong advocate for person-centred community support and am excited to contribute to Southdown’s ongoing role as a force for good across Sussex.”

Since 1972, Southdown has been making a positive difference to the lives of people with mental health challenges, learning disabilities and those facing homelessness. As the largest not-for-profit care, support, and housing provider in Sussex, the organisation supports over 11,000 people each year across 60 different services.

www.southdown.org